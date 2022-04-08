By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A 50-year-old pastor, Isaac Akinbola, has been arrested by Ogun State command of Nigeria Police for allegedly hiring his concubines to beat his wife, Dasola Akinbola, and in the process, her eight-month-old child reportedly fell and died.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, yesterday, said the incident occurred last week Sunday at Awa Ijebu in the Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

Oyeyemi said the pastor and the two women, 29-year-old Esther Olowolayemo and 30-year-old Oluwakemi Oshinbajo, have been arrested for assaulting the pastor’s wife and murder of Obadiah Akinbola.

He said the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Awa Ijebu divisional headquarters by the pastor’s wife.

According to the police, Dasola said she had been having a disagreement with her pastor-husband over his alleged illicit affair with some female members of the church for some time.

According to the statement, the wife said her husband came to her house in Ipinle area of Mamu Ijebu with two women, whom she has been suspecting of having illicit affair with her husband, to beat her up.

He said: “While they were beating her, her eight-month-old baby, Obadiah Akinbola, fell, while her husband was urging the two women to beat her thoroughly.”

“Upon the report, the DPO Awa Ijebu division, CSP Adewalehinmi Joshua, ordered the arrest of the three suspects, while the woman and her baby were taken to Mamu Ijebu health centre.

“The woman and the baby were later referred to Blessed Hospital, Oru Ijebu where it was discovered that the baby had an internal injury, which he sustained when he fell from his mother’s hands during the scuffle.

ALSO READ: How man burnt wife, brother-in-law to death in Lagos

“The child gave up the ghost on March 28, 2022, while receiving treatment as a result of the internal injury.“The remains of the child have been deposited at the General Hospital, Ijebu Igbo mortuary for autopsy.”

Police arrest man for allegedly killing his father

The police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, also revealed that a 27-year-old man, Ibrahim Sikiru, has been arrested for allegedly killing his father with a machete in Onipanu area of the state.Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested March 30 following a complaint lodged at the Onipanu Divisional Headquarters by one Abiodun Sunday.

Sunday explained further that a neighbour to the deceased, who reported that the deceased, Mumuni Ibrahim, a night security guard, questioned his son about why he was still sleeping at the time of the day, the son (suspect) got annoyed and brought out a cutlass to hack the victim in five different places.

He said: “Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was arrested and the victim rushed to the General Hospital.

“The suspect, who is strongly suspected to be a cultist, has no reasonable explanation for his action when interrogated.

“On March 31, the victim died while receiving treatment at the general hospital, and the family insisted on burying him according to the dictate of his religion.”

Vanguard News Nigeria