By Shina Abubakar, Chioma Onuegbu & Ademola Adegbite

Three persons were reportedly killed after a bloody clash between some hoodlums and Hausa youths in Ede, Osun State, just as some people were feared killed and property destroyed following a clash between indigenes and the Yoruba residents of Mkpanak community in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that some thugs led by one Rasheed (a.k.a Olopa) invaded Sabo area of Ede town populated by Hausa traders and unleashed mayhem allegedly leading to the death of one person and leaving many injured.

The situation, according to findings, infuriated the Hausa community, which later mobilised and invaded the said miscreants’ den where two of the thugs were reportedly killed.

Head of the Hausa community in Ede, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim, while speaking with journalists, said the thugs led by one Rasheed Olopa invaded Sabo community shooting sporadically into the air and looting goods in the area.

He added that three to four persons were injured but could not confirm if anyone was killed.

“Some thugs attacked Hausa traders and the whole Sabo community because it houses the Hausa, Fulani, Yoruba and other tribes in Ede and disrupted the peace of the community.

“The thugs that attacked us are Rasheed Okoilu’s boys but he is not involved because there is a new man who wants to be the leader. They were shooting sporadically into the air during the attack. Four to five people were injured, and we have not ascertained if anyone was killed.”

“During the reprisal attack, two persons were killed, including Rasheed Olopa and one other person, yet to be identified. The other thugs escaped unhurt.” a resident said.

Confirming the incident, Osun police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said some hoodlums invaded Sabo community in Ede and seized motorcycles belonging to some Hausa residents.

She said: “However, the people in the community resisted them leading to pandemonium in the area and in the process one person was killed.

“Normalcy has returned to the community, as police and other local security outfits are manning watch in the area.”

Although the casualty figure could not be ascertained in the clash between indigenes and the Yoruba residents of Mkpanak community in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, sources, yesterday, said two persons, an Ilaje fisherman and an indigene of Okoroette died in the fracas.

It was gathered that the crisis, which started Tuesday, followed a fight between two Yoruba men over a woman.

Sources disclosed that when the two men took their quarrel to the residence of Mkpanak indigene, who asked them to leave his premises, the Ilaje man allegedly felt insulted and reportedly broke a bottle with which he stabbed the Mkpanak man.

The sources added that the Ibeno indigenes, who witnessed the Ilaje man’s action descended on him and beat him to a stupor.

“The Ilaje man later mobilised members of his cult group and they came to attack the Mkpanak community, which led to an all-night fight. We believe many must have died in that crisis,” the source added.

But, Oluwajuwon Ogunbiyi described the situation as unfortunate and called on the state government to set up a committee to investigate the crisis.

“It is quite unfortunate that this crisis has led to the loss of innocent lives and destruction of property. The Ibeno community had been a good host over the decades. Both indigenes and non-indigenes have been living there in harmony without rancour.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko Macdon, simply said he was not aware of the incident.

Police, youth clash over alleged Yahoo boys in Ibadan

Yesterday, some youths at Powerline in Labinkulu/Alaja/Temidire communities in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State went on a rampage as they resisted an attempt by police operatives to arrest some suspected Yahoo boys in the areas.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that the police officers, who went to the area with a Micra car painted in commercial colour, suddenly alighted from it and attempted to apprehend two young boys alleged to be Yahoo boys.

“It has become their daily routine. They came here every time to arrest any young person they see but we resisted the attempt to arrest those boys today. We even chased them away with stones,” a source, who preferred anonymity, stated.