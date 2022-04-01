By Onozure Dania

Director-General of Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, Mr. Realwan Okpanachi, has asked Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to step down his presidential interest for Bola Tinubu who, he said, was the best for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He also called on Bello to shelve his planned declaration on April 2, 2022, as same was unnecessary and ill-advised.

Okpanachi, in a statement, yesterday, said his call was premised on the fact that the party has zoned its 2023 presidential ticket to the Southern part of the country.

He advised Bello to use the remaining time left of his second term to provide good governance, which has been eluding the good people of Kogi State.

“Bello and other aspirants should not be seen or heard fighting for APC ticket with Asiwaju who in ideal situation, should be given right of first refusal regarding the party’s ticket and/or appreciated with the party’s ticket for his huge sacrifices leading to the success of the party in 2015 and 2019 elections.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is the only sure-bet candidate of APC because of his vision sagacity, experience, capacity and cosmopolitan personality. Every right-thinking member of the party appreciates the obvious fact that, in 2015 and 2019, Asiwaju gave his all for the success of the party. As a matter of fact, Asiwaju emptied himself and sacrificed everything for the Party as a founding father of the party.

“Hence, it will be an absurdity for Bello, who was a political toddler during the formation of APC to be seen contesting APC with Tinubu.”

