By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue Coalition for Emiefele, BCE, has urged Nigerians to support the emergence of a renowned tested technocrat like the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr. Godwin Emefiele as the next president of the country warning that the country cannot afford to get it wrong in 2023.

A Member of the BCE think tank, Comrade Doonen Tijah who made the call weekend in Makurdi in a text titled, “Emefiele: the Technocrat Nigeria Needs for 2023” appealed to the people to be strategic in the choice of the next president of Nigeria.

Comrade Tijah noted that “since our returned to democracy in 1999, Nigeria has been ruled by core politicians who are thought to have either lacked the political will to tackle corruption head-on or have not had enough desire and inspiration to serve efficiently. Due to these reasons, there are strong agitations that a technocrat should be considered to handle the affairs of the country in 2023.

“Dr. Godwin Emefiele has been widely adjudged to have contributed his quota to improving national development effectively with special focus on empowering low income earners and encouraging business start-ups and small enterprises to grow.

“It is no surprise that Emefiele, a banker, former lecturer of economics and insurance, and an alumnus of Harvard has served as Governor of the apex bank in Nigeria for two terms under different administrations; a feat no other Governor of the Central Bank has achieved.

“This is reminiscent of his stint in commercial banking where he served Zenith Bank and won many laurels as the chief executive officer.

“Many Nigerians have lauded the economic reforms and social investment initiatives put forward by the present administration with support of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The BCE believes that the impact of these initiatives will be most effective when implementation is achieved wholly and efficiently, thus the need to have a brilliant mind like Dr. Emefiele oversee the administrative business of running Nigeria and creating an environment that enables businesses, partnerships and development to thrive.”

Continuing, he stressed that “at a time like this when Nigeria faces enormous challenges, the BCE hold strongly that it is only wise if Nigeria considers a seasoned strategist and a renowned technocrat to steer the affairs of the country. The accomplished Governor of the CBN, Dr. Emefiele is that out of the box solution to Nigeria’s menace in leadership.”

While outlining the various interventions Dr. Emefiele had made towards salvaging the economy as CBN Governor, Comrade Tijah listed some of the programmes that had benefitted particularly women and youths including the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, ABP, Targeted Credit Facility, and Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme, AGSMEIS, amongst others.

Comrade Tijah restated the importance of enabling effective implementation of these schemes and also ensuring their sustenance “which would be assured with Dr. Emefiele as president.”