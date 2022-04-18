By Dapo Akinrefon

The National coordinator of the Rotimi Ameachi Core Group, Mr. Benjamin Atu, on Monday, outlined key reasons why the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Ameachi should be handed over the leadership of the nation at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Atu, in a statement, noted that Nigeria needs a president who can establish efficient institutions, “a predictable economic and political environment necessary for economic growth and effective functioning of the public service in building a nation beyond oil.”

He noted that the only way to predict “our future is to create it and that is the reason we need the knowledge and experience of the transportation Minister in building a predictable economic rather than an undulating system of economy where Nigerians are forced to accepting whatever outcome.”

He urged Nigerians to be cautious and “not put a sharp weapon in the hands of madmen in the forthcoming 2023 general election like in the era of PDP when the nation was perceived as the junk yard of the world, a dumping ground for unbridled importation where we created jobs abroad to our own detriment.

“This is the reason we need a president like Rotimi Ameachi who understands the street language of Nigerians with the needed intellectual capacity and passion in tackling our collective challenges.

“The APC’s forthcoming primary election offers us an opportunity to stop those who believe that their control over the APC is divine.

“We are in the most critical period of our history, and Nigeria at this time does not need a Hereditary President who would see his becoming a President as a heritage rather than an entrustment.

“That is the reason Rotimi Ameachi offers Nigerians the most acceptable alternative in breaking the curse that has made Nigerian youths unemployable.

“Our national spending in the coming dispensation must focus on public works infrastructural projects as a foundation for our economic growth as it has been established that Nigeria as a nation cannot grow beyond the capacity of her infrastructure.”

The media practitioner, who was reacting to critics of the minister on his level of readiness to rule the nation in an online platform, described Ameachi “as the only aspirant who is coming into the race prepared to adopt an integrated all inclusive approach to infrastructure delivery as practiced in developed nations to systematically facilitate and promote economic growth and development.

“This will help in creating the enabling environment for private and informal sector to grow.

“A nation that does not reinvigorate industrialization, such a nation is in a hurry to committing suicide.

“That is why we need a proactive President to continue from where the present administration stopped in terms of reactivating petro-chemical and steel development due to their multiplier effects on our efforts in resolving insecurity in the land.”

