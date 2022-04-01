.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Former Anambra state governor, Mr Peter Obi has finally joined the league of presidential aspirants vying for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in next year’s election.

This follows the purchase of the expression of interest and nomination forms for him by a group that identified itself as Like minds for Peter Obi.

Addressing newsmen shortly after obtaining the N40m nomination forms, the spokesman of the group, Ekene Nwakuche said the members hold no affiliation to any political party but decided to rally behind the former governor based on his capacity to provide good governance.

“We don’t belong to any political party. We are just a group of young Nigeria professionals that feels that the way the country is going, the country is not going in the right direction and we need someone, a seasoned technocrat that can steer the affairs of the country in the right direction, and cut down the cost of governance.

“Because we believe that if we cut down the cost of governance, the country would move in the right direction. We are different individuals in the group- professionals, businessmen, public servants, a different category of contractors and artisans.

“We have members from everywhere in Nigeria and we are fully represented. We want the country to move forward. We think Peter Obi can steer it forward and we believe in him because we have seen what he did in Anambra when he was a governor. And we have heard him talk; he has the wealth of experience to lead Nigeria to the promised land,” he said.

Nwakuche further added that the major driving force behind the group’s clamour for Obi is the good of the land rather than personal gains.

“We are not in this thing because of any gain. We are doing it because of our children. If we don’t get it right in 2023, I don’t know where we will be. Each and every one of us here knows how the country is and we want a better Nigeria. And I believe that if you are a Nigerian, be it from the north, south, east, west, and you want a better Nigeria, I don’t think there is any other person that you will support than Peter Obi.

“There are other groups here that joined us like Take Back Nigeria and other different groups. They want a better Nigeria and they believe that no other person can do it for us than Peter Obi,” he added.

