By Bashir Bello

The 2023 re-election bid of the member representing Tarauni Federal Constituency, Hafizu Ibrahim Kawu on Saturday received a boost as members of his constituents donated the sum of N20 million contribution to support and purchase his nomination and expression of interest forms.

The constituents comprise Support Groups and stakeholders that include artisans, students, beneficiaries of the lawmaker’s job offers, APC executives, top government functionaries, two serving local government Chairmen and a Minister.

Speaking on behalf of the constituents, SSA to Kano State Governor, Political, Office of the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mustapha Mai Hula said the support was necessary so that the lawmaker can continue with his unprecedented developmental strides in the federal constituency.

According to him, “We know that he has the money to buy these forms, but we won’t allow him to buy them for himself. We raised the money by making contributions of N10,000, N1000 and even lesser amounts”.

Mai Hula continued when he said that Hafiz Kawu has transformed the landscape and lives of many people not just in his federal constituency, but across Kano Metropolitan.

“He has changed the terrain of his constituency at large. People now call him the architect of modern Tarauni because of his undeniable performance,” Mai Hula added.

Responding, the lawmaker, Hafiz Kawu, however, expressed joy over the support while promising not to let them down but to continue with his empowerment programs that have brought relief to the people.

Kawu said, “I feel elated and surprised. It is basically appreciation for what God has used us to do over the past three years and I am grateful to them for the confidence.

“My target is to continue to facilitate massive infrastructural development, human capital development and to continue to improve on what we have done and been doing in the past couple of years that have warranted our constituents to have the confidence of being able to raise this sort of money to support us just to continue and to make sure we do better,” the lawmaker, Kawu noted.