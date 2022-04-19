By Bose Adelaja

National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, has received a batch of 158 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The Returnees comprise 49 adults female, seven female children and five female infants with 83 male adults, six male children and eight male infants.

This brought the figure to 61 females and 97 males out of which four arrived with various degrees of health challenges.

One out of the females had serious burns, two others had serious mental health issues while the only young man among them suffered fractured leg.

The Returnees who arrived aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737 – 800 with Registration number 5A-DMG at 1715 hours at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos State were received on arrival at the Tarmac by the officials of NEMA, International Organisation for Migration IOM, Nigeria Immigration Service, National Commision for Refugees, Migration and Internally displaced Persons and other relevant agencies.

The Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed who was represented by the NEMA Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye assured the Returnees that the Federal Government is not relenting in making the youths have level playing grounds where they can achieve their potentials in whatever fields they choose.

He admonished them to shun vices as a country can only thrive in a peaceful and serene atmosphere to enable them best in the Upliftment of the nation of our aspirations.