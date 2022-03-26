I’ll sustain Anan’s legacies, actualise his vision ― Itodo

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, has joined the prestigious Kofi Anan Foundation’s Board to promote and sustain the organisation’s activities.

The announcement of Itodo’s appointment into the Board was made by Chair of the Board, Elhadji As Sy, on the Foundation’s website.

As Sy said his (Itodo) expertise and commitment to the inclusion of young people in politics and effective leadership will bring great value to their work at a time the world’s population is younger than 30.

He said: “We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Samson Itodo, lawyer and democracy activist, to the Board of the Koﬁ Annan Foundation.

“I am particularly happy to welcome Samson to the Board of the Foundation. At a time when half of the world’s population is younger than 30, and as urgent challenges require improved and more inclusive governance at all levels, his expertise and commitment to the inclusion of young people in politics and effective leadership will bring great value to our work.”

While responding to the appointment into the board, the elated Yiaga Africa boss, said, “It is with great pleasure that I join the board of the Kofi Annan Foundation to contribute to sustaining his legacies and actualising his vision of a democratic, peaceful and prosperous world.

“I am elated to be joining the team of brilliant and visionary world leaders committed to advancing the Foundations’ work in building institutions that promote the common good and empowering citizens to drive social change.”

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the staff of the Foundation, the Executive Director, Corinne Momal-Vanian said, “I am thrilled to welcome Samson Itodo to the Foundation.

“Several of us have worked with him over the years in promoting democracy and youth inclusion, and we know what an effective organiser and farsighted thinker he is.”

Samson Itodo is a lawyer, and Founder of Yiaga Africa, an NGO whose mission is to promote democracy in Africa.

Over the last decade, Itodo has worked to facilitate the inclusion of young people in politics and promote electoral integrity.

One of his most significant achievements has been the successful campaign #NotTooYoungToRun to lower the minimum age for elective office in Nigeria.

The campaign was later adopted by the United Nations, African Union and Economic Community for the West African States.

He is interested in the impact of social movements on public policy and their role in qualifying or refining public policy.

He is also a member of the Board of International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA). He has worked with the organisation for the mitigation of electoral and political violence in various countries in Africa.

He has also served as Research Facilitator for the United States Institute for Peace (USIP).

