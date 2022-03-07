.

…Group Charges Opposition Parties in Enugu State

The Enugu Fairness and Transparency Agenda (EFATA) has called on the opposition parties in the state to do away with all the past negative traits that have worked against them in the past and work together to rescue the state from the chokehold of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at a media parley in Enugu during the weekend, EFATA’s Organizing Secretary, Comrade Isaiah Chukwu, noted that the coming 2023 governorship election provides a glorious opportunity to kick out PDP from power because the masses are already tired of the hardship, underdevelopment and godfatherism antics that the party has brought to bear on the state over the past 23 years of misrule.

He observed that it is gratifying that leading clerics, women and youth from the three senatorial zones are beginning to come out to voice their rejection of the ruling party’s idea of cult leadership culture which benefits their caucus by keeping power circulating among their cronies while leaving the citizens worse off on most, if not all, socio-economic indices.

While describing 2023 as critical to the future wellbeing of Enugu state, Comrade Chukwu said there can be no better time to provide the people an alternative platform to voice their displeasure against the ruling PDP than now.

Reviewing the recently concluded Local Government elections in the state, the EFATA points man praised the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for acting the part of the people’s advocates well.

He singled out APGA especially for fielding candidates in all the Local Government Areas, thereby helping to puncture the PDP claim that Enugu is a one-party state.

He said APGA‘s strong showing in the Local Government election was the first time in over two decades that the ruling party would face opposition in any election, adding that the tactics of compromising the opposition on the eve of elections which the ruling party had often deployed appeared to have failed this time around.

Comrade Chukwu enjoined APGA, as the leading opposition party in the state, to reach out to other opposition parties and work together to change the past dynamics of governorship contests in order to help the people have their wish for freedom and emancipation by March 2023.

He expressed happiness that APGA already parades a governorship aspirant who has shown seriousness and readiness to compete in the 2023 governorship election.

He noted that unlike in the past when the ruling party compromised other parties with its proxy candidates running on their platforms to weaken the field, the current turn of events portends a positive sign for multiparty democracy to thrive in the state.