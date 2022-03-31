.

By Bose Adelaja

The decision by Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to re-commence tolling at Ikoyi- Lekki Link Bridge on the 1st of April 2022 may suffer set back as the likes of former Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Ikeja Branch, Adeshina Ogunlana has vowed to commence a street-to-street sensitisation of motorists and residents against the tolling.

Sharing the same view with Ogunlana were the General Secretary, Federation of Informal Workers’ Organizations of Nigeria, FIWON, popular human rights lawyer, Ayo Ademiluyi, a political activist, Juwon Sanyaolu and other human rights activists who all opposed recommencement of the tolling.

The activists spoke on Wednesday, at a press conference organised by New Nigeria Network, at Isaac John Street, Government, Reserved Area, Ikeja, Lagos.

Barrister Ogunlana who was a Co-Convener of the Network said the reopening is against fundamental human rights.

“We hereby give notice that we are opposed to the resumption of the tolling at the Ikoyi-Lekki Link Bridge and subsequently at the Admirality Plaza or anywhere else on the Lekki-Epe Expressway as sane is illegal given that the Concessioning Agreement between the Lekki Concession Company and Lagos State Government has expired added to the fact that it is repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience over the unmarked grave of the martyrs of the 20th October, 2020 Lekki Massacre,”

The activist promised to commence a street-to-street sensitisation of motorists and residents should the tolling resumes, “We will commence street-to-street sensitisatiom of residents and motorists in the Lekki-Ajah axis of Lagos State from 1st April till 14th April, 2022 to implore them to refuse to pay the toll at the Toll Plazas. We call on all interested persons to join us.

“While Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho contended that the state government through a debt buy back agreement acquired the 75 per cent of the holding of the Lekki Concession Company, the question to ask is, why is the state government still intent on collecting tolls at the Ikoyi-Lekki Link Bridge and subsequently at the Admirality Toll Plaza? This is not only tantamount to multiple taxation but also drawing blood from the hemorrhaged Lagosians who daily ply the routes, battered by growing and harsh inflation as well as devaluation of the Naira.”

Similarlly, Komolafe and Sanyaolu corroborated Ogunlana’s view saying the rights to peaceful protests should not be taken for granted.

Recall that the toll stations were destroyed during the #endsars protests in 2020, toll collection was subsequently stopped until recently when the Concession Company announced that collection of tolls from motorists will resume on April 1, 2022.

Apart from the reopening of tollgates, the activists condemned in totality the recent two terrorists attack on Kaduna rail project calling on federal government to find a lasting solution before it gets out of hand.

