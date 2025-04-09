Lagos issues travel advisory as container-laden truck crashes at Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday urged motorists and other road users to use alternative routes following a crash involving a container-laden truck at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge near Admiralty Road. The truck destroyed the height barrier structure, blocking the access road.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the truck collided with the steel height barrier while attempting to ascend the bridge with a 40-foot container. The truck became stuck at the entrance of the bridge as the broken height barrier got trapped between the container and the front of the trailer.

As a result, traffic flow has been severely disrupted, causing significant gridlock at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge and surrounding areas.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) were promptly deployed to manage the situation and restore smooth traffic movement. As of 10 a.m., the traffic had been diverted to the Lekki Phase 1 tollgate corridor.

Taofiq Adebayo, Director of Public Affairs for LASTMA, urged motorists to remain calm and drive safely around the area. He also advised motorists and road users not currently in traffic to use alternative routes, such as Ikoyi Kingsway Road, to reach their destinations.