By Emmanuel Elebeke, Previous John & Bernard Ozuanu

The Commissioner for National Data Protection Bureau, NDPB, Dr. Vincent Olatunji says the newly established bureau would partner with ISACA to achieve data security and confidentiality.

Dr. Olatunji made the pledge when the President of ISACA, Abuja chapter, Emmanuel Omoke led his team on a courtesy call in his office.

ISACA, is an IT Professional body, that offers different certifications in the various fields of IT. Among the certifications are: The Control Objectives for Information Technologies (COBIT) framework and the eminent Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT), Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC), Certified Data Privacy Solution Engineer (CDPSE) and Cybersecurity Practitioner Certification (CSX-P). These certifications are recognised globally and used by professionals for the benefit of their enterprises and nations.

Olatunji said the partnership will focus more on cybersecurity, IT governance, security control compliance and COBIT, a framework applied in the best practices of IT governance and management.

‘‘We have wealth of resources that you asked for. Many of these resources that we offered are free. You know one of it is COBIT, which is a framework of IT governance. As a migration from control compliance objectives and all of that, COBIT has grown to COBIT19, which could be the framework that we have.

So, a lot of guidance, a lot of controls are there, even for the organizations that the bureau will be supervising.’’

On compliance, the NDPB Chief said he would ensure total compliance by all data controllers in the manner that can make them world class organizations in terms of compliance with data privacy requirement.

‘‘That is what ISACA is about and that does not also rule out some other resources that can be of use to the NDPR.’’

Earlier in his address, President of ISACA, Abuja chapter, Emmanuel Omoke said they came to connect with the newly established bureau and also to share experience on how they can be part of its work force.

He implored the cooperation of the bureau in building the capacity of members of the organization in the IT space.

‘‘And we have had some level of collaboration even not directly, but we have worked together. And by the grace of God we have made efforts at building that digital transformation that Mr. President set out since his administration.

‘‘We are grateful to God that Mr President has given attention to data protection and privacy to the extent of creating this bureau.

‘’Looking at your work from NITDA, the e-government platforms, all you’ve done, even NDPR itself, a lot of your contributions have gone to that. We create a platform where our colleagues professionals from different industries from the banking industry, auditors are among us. We equally have members from ICAN, lawyers those Entrepreneurs, investors among those in different sectors, public and private sector, who are members of organization and what we do are involved with ongoing developments of their capacity in that space.

We have several programs and we will make sure they benefit us and the Bureau going forward.

“We’re here to connect with you and also want to share with you how we can be part of your work force,” he said.

Through its chapters, ISACA has been in the forefront of promoting the development and education of IT Security, Governance, Assurance, Risk and Control globally.