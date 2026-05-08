NDPC seals data protection deals with BPP, NGF

By Progress Godfrey

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has entered into separate Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in a move to reinforce data protection and privacy standards across federal and state institutions.

Speaking during the signing of the MoU with the Bureau of Public Procurement, the National Commissioner/CEO of the NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji, commended the leadership of the BPP for prioritising privacy and data governance.

A statement by NDPC on Thursday, said, “Data privacy is a global imperative for building trust, confidence, and credibility within the digital ecosystem. The NDPC remains committed to supporting the integration of robust data protection standards within Nigeria’s procurement sector.”

In his remarks, the Director-General of BPP, Dr Adebowale Adedokun, reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment to ethical data management and compliance with global best practices.

“We recognise that the unlawful disclosure of government information is a criminal offence. As we embrace technology, there is a growing need to strengthen safeguards for the protection of sensitive information,” he said.

As part of the partnership, the NDPC provided 50 Virtual Privacy Academy vouchers to BPP personnel to strengthen capacity in data protection and privacy, with the Bureau seeking expanded training coverage for its 453 procurement officers nationwide.

Similarly, the NDPC formalised a separate agreement with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to scale data protection and privacy frameworks across states.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr Olatunji commended the leadership of the NGF for its readiness to partner with the Commission in advancing responsible data governance at the state level.

He said, “Compliance with data protection obligations is critical to strengthening privacy frameworks across our states, thereby accelerating nationwide adoption, enhancing investor confidence, as well as foreign direct investment.”

The Director-General of the NGF, Dr Abdulateef Shittu, reaffirmed the Forum’s commitment to strengthening data protection and privacy across the states.

He stated that, “This partnership with the NDPC is a strategic step towards securing Nigeria’s digital ecosystem and advancing responsible data governance at the subnational level.”

To drive implementation, the NDPC constituted joint working groups with both the BPP and NGF to develop and execute practical frameworks for timely rollout of the agreements.