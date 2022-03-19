By Davies Iheamnachor

A member of OSPAC, a local vigilante group in Ubima Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State has accidentally shot himself dead.

The OSPAC member simply identified as Mr. Elemchukwu was said to have shot himself last Thursday when his gun accidentally got discharged while trying to climb on his motorcycle.

The Vice Chairman of OSPAC in Ubima, Mr. Amadi Goodluck, confirmed that the OSPAC member died as a result of accidental discharge contrary to information that two OSPAC members were involved in a crossfire leading to the death of Elemchukwu.

Goodluck said he was in his office about 8am yesterday when he received information that Elemchukwu has shot himself dead.

He explained further that he went to the place and asked people in the area what transpired and he was told that after the deceased bought some items from a shop, he was about climbing his motorcycle when the butt of his dane gun fell on the ground, causing the sudden discharge.

Goodluck noted that the bullet that was discharged from the gun picked the victim’s head, resulting to his death. The OSPAC Vice Chairman, then dismissed insinuation that there was a shoot out between OSPAC members in the community.

He said: “I was in my office when I got a call that Elemchukwu has killed himself. I asked what happened and I was told that his gun discharged accidentally.”

“The incident is unfortunate. It was as a result of accidental discharge on his gun. There was no disagreement between him and anybody”, he explained.

Meanwhile, at press-time, the spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, could not confirm the development.

Vanguard News Nigeria