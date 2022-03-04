By Victoria Ojeme, and Ezra Ukanwa

The Flight scheduled to evacuate stranded Nigerians from Warsaw, Poland has been delayed from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

The Director, Search and Rescue, National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria, NEMA, Edward Adedokun, who is in charge of coordinating evacuated Nigerians from Ukraine, made this known during a short briefing with pressmen.

According to him, when I called the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to confirm the arrival of the flight coming from Poland, I was told that it has been delayed from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

He, however, confirmed that the flight evacuating the Nigerian students from Ukraine is Azman flight and the number of returnees is 181.

The Nigerian returnees are expected to first report to the port of health service for a medical checkup; they are also expected to proceed to get documented, after which the sum of $100 would be issued to them.

He said: “the flight was expected since Thursday evening but was cancelled due to technical issues and was however rescheduled for 2:30 pm this afternoon, but still couldn’t take off.

“They are on their way to Nigeria and Once they arrive, the returnees are expected to report to port health services where they will undergo a brief medical exam.

“They will then proceed to other officials for documentation and finally presented with a 100 dollars, compliment of the Nigerian government.

He further explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not been forthcoming with essential information that would enhance the operations of NEMA in coordinating the returnees.

The first batch of evacuees touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport from Bucharest Romania this morning.

