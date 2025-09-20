148 Nigerian migrants stranded in Sudan return home

Photo: NEMA/X

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Kano Operations Office, has received 148 Nigerians returning from Sudan as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of citizens stranded abroad.

In a statement issued on Saturday, NEMA confirmed that the group arrived at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. via a chartered Tarco Aviation flight.

The passengers included 25 adult men, 27 adult women, 39 boys and 57 girls.

NEMA noted that upon landing, “the returnees were transported to the Chila Hotel for profiling and documentation by relevant stakeholders.”

The agency further disclosed that, “The returnees were not enrolled in any reintegration programme and were discharged and giving them transport fare by providing them with ATM card for withdrawals shortly after the completion of documentation and profiling.”

According to the agency, the entire repatriation exercise was “well-coordinated and successfully executed.”

This return comes amid the ongoing war in Sudan, which has displaced millions and severely impacted the country’s infrastructure.

The Federal Government, through NEMA and its international partners, continues to track developments in Sudan while offering support to Nigerians affected by the unrest.