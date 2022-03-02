File: Man drowns in a well in Enugu

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Tragedy on Tuesday struck residents of Al-ansar quarters in Danbatta Local Governnent Area of Kano State when a toddler drowned inside a well.

Although it was not clear as to how the toddler got into the well.

The spokesman, Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif who confirmed the development said it received a distress call from one Salisu .A. Bello informing it about the ugly incident.

Yusif said, “Today being Tuesday 01 March 2022, our fire station at Danbatta Local Government Area, received emergency call at about 08:52am from Salisu A Bello reported a well inccident at Al-ansar quarters, Danbatta Local Government Area, when our men reached the area at about 08:59 am found that, a 19 months boy, by name Mustapha Bashir fell inside a well victim rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead.

“The victim was handed over to his grandfather by name Malam Abdulkadir of Al-ansar quarters.

“Let me seize this opportunity to call on parents to be vigilant on their children’s movement to avoid rampant death in the water,” Yusif however said.

