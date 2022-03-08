Okowa

By Senator Ifeanyi Okowa

The first part of this piece published on Friday posits that citizens are under obligation to obey the laws of the land

THE rest of the population avoid paying tax and for the same reason that the Jews detested paying it – that governments are corrupt, wasteful, and inefficient. But the word of God does not excuse Christians from this responsibility under any circumstance.

Christians are supposed to model the right example as the light of the world (Matthew 5:14). We are to let our “light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven” (Matthew 5:16). It is incumbent on us to ensure that our works survive the purifying fire of the Holy Spirit “for we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (2 Cor. 5:10).

For every Christ follower who wants to hear the words, “well done thou good and faithful servant” (Matthew 25:21-23), it is exigent that we obey God in this matter of taxes so that we can have consciences “void of offence towards God, and toward men” (Acts 24:16). Another way we respect the law of the land is by obeying building regulations.

Our salt and light status is severely compromised when churches join others to flout these regulations at will but cry foul when they are sanctioned. We are to submit to the nation’s laws and regulations if they do not conflict with the laws of God.

Where there is a conflict, we are duty bound to obey the higher law of God because there is a limit to political authority, which is delegated from God because “we ought to obey God rather than men” (Acts 5:29). A classic example is the case of Shiphrah and Puah, the Egyptian midwives who disobeyed the directive of Pharaoh to kill the newly born Hebrew males (Ex. 1:17).

We also have a responsibility to pray for our leaders and others. Prophet Jeremiah wrote: “And seek the peace of the city whither I have caused you to be carried away captives and pray unto the Lord for it: for in the peace thereof shall ye have peace”(Jer. 29:7).

Apostle Paul exhorted: “I exhort, therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour” (1 Tim 2:1-3).

It is instructive that Paul told Timothy as Bishop of the Church at Ephesus that one of the first things the congregation must do as they gather for worship is to pray “for kings and all that are in authority.” And he gave the reason for this: “that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty”.

Here is the evidence that God holds the church responsible for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the country. While the political leaders will ultimately be held accountable for their actions and inactions, God expects the church to stand in the gap and ensure that God’s will for good governance is enthroned in the land.

It really doesn’t matter who is in power; what matters is the power that is controlling the person. Hence, as a church we are to keep praying for the right persons to get into leadership, pray for those in leadership – the president and his staff, governors and their aides, legislators, elected officials, judges, political appointees, captains of industry – that the Spirit of God will touch their hearts and lives, and work through them so that we will enjoy a quality of life that produces joy, fulfilment, and overall prosperity.

If our prayers must work, we must refrain from speaking negatively about our country. Proverbs, the book of wisdom, affirms that “by the blessing of the upright the city is exalted: but it is overthrown by the mouth of the wicked” (Prov.11:11). It is a law of the spirit that you will have what you say (Mark 11:23, 24).

My observation is that our actions after we have prayed are far more important than our prayers. Oftentimes, as Christians we pray but we cancel our prayers through negative confessions about our country. James cautioned us about using the same mouth to bless and curse: “My brethren, these things ought not to be so” (James 3:10). As Christians, we have a moral obligation to bless our country and speak positively about its people, the leaders, and the future.

Thirdly, we must share the gospel. Before He ascended into Heaven Jesus commissioned His disciples and, by implication, Christians of all ages. “Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.

He that believeth and is baptised shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned. And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover.

So then after the Lord had spoken unto them, he was received up into heaven, and sat on the right hand of God. And they went forth, and preached everywhere, the Lord working with them, and confirming the word with signs following. Amen” (Mark 16:15-20).

Evangelism remains the primary mission of the church and there are three basic ways we are to fulfil this commission: Preaching – It is God’s eternal will for “all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth” (1 Tim. 2:4). Preaching the gospel is every Christian’s calling and responsibility.

We must use every available means to proclaim this truth to sinful humanity wherever we are located – offices, industry, politics, government, entertainment, media, academia. The simple message of the gospel is that “Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures” (1 Cor. 15:3,4).

Those who accept this message by faith receive the gift of salvation and become heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ (Rom. 8:16-17). Salvation is free but it cost God the life of His precious son.

Furthermore, churches must have well defined structures and programmes geared towards the unfinished task of global missions and evangelism. I agree with what someone said that a church should be measured by its sending capacity not by its seating capacity.

Our desire for societal transformation begins through transformed individuals; God changes the world one person at a time. Transformed hearts and minds are veritable instruments for change, development, and societal advancement.

Being a Witness – Acts 1: 8 says: “…Ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.” We are not witnesses of Christ by words alone; our faith must impact our conduct and character otherwise it is in vain. A sage once said, “preach the gospel at all times, use words if necessary.” Apostle Paul enjoined us to live in such a manner that we are living – and walking – epistles “known and read by all men. (2 Cor. 3:2).

To be concluded

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, presented this keynote address to the standing committee meeting of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), at the Diocese of Evo, All Saints Cathedral, Rumuokwurusi, Obio, Port-Harcourt, Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Vanguard News Nigeria