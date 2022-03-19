By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists have killed 5 peasants and kidnapped 4 in the Dogon Dawa, Layin Mahuta and Tabanni communities of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A group, the Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance ,said 17 locals were kidnapped recently in the Local Government Area.

A statement issued by the Chairman of the group , Ibrahim Abubakar Nagari, explained that “on March 15, 2022, Haruna Tanko Dogon Dawa and two others were cruelly murdered in the Eastern part of Birnin-Gwari by armed bandits along with Dogon Dawa- Zaria. Eight other people were abducted on the same route.

“At Layin Mahuta ,Tabanni, one Abdullahi Abubakar, a school teacher was killed by bandits along Layin Lasan-Tabanni road on March 16, 2022. While on March 17, 2022, a seventy-year-old man was killed and seven women abducted at Layin Mahuta Tabanni. Two other people were abducted by the bandits at old Tabanni.”

The group however, appreciated the efforts of security agencies and the Kaduna State Government in fighting the hoodlums.

They urged the security personnel to always respond to distressed calls around Dogon Dawa, Kuyello, Tabanni and Kutemeshi wards in Birnin-Gwari.