By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of work at the new headquarters building of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Speaking just before a tour of the building site in Abuja on Friday, Chief Sylva noted that over a year after the groundbreaking ceremony was done, he expected much more progress than he had seen.

The 11-storey edifice, known as ‘the Barrel’ is being built by Julius Berger Plc.

He said: “It is quite interesting to see what has happened since then but you must be mindful that we have a timeline. I remember that this project went through the Federal Executive Council in December 2020 and the time frame presented to FEC at the time was that this project was going to be completed in 24 months counting from the time it was approved by the Council.

“That means we have done already more than half of the time given to us by the Council. To think that between the approval by the Council and actual laying of foundation took up to October last year is a little bit worrying. And coming to see where the project is at is to me even more disturbing.

“I can that see that a lot of work is going, I can see the quality of work but you must pay attention to speed. The intention was that Mr. President will have the opportunity of commissioning this project which he initiated”, he stated.

He urged the contractor to do everything possible to ensure that the project is completed on schedule.

Chief Sylva who spoke again after inspecting the project struck a more conciliatory tone, commending the company for doing a job.

On their part, the Chairman of NUPRC Board, Mr. Ibrahim Isa Modibo and Chief Executive of the Commission, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the project, saying it will provide a befitting Headquarters Building for the upstream regulator.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Plc, Engr. Lars Ritchtor assured that the building would be completed on schedule, disclosing that the project was at about 36 percent completion.