.

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE media aide to the Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Mr Joe Anatune has been relishing on the names that made the list of Commissioners and Special Advisers submitted to the state House of Assembly for confirmation, describing them as catalysts towards achieving liveable and a prosperous state.

Governor Soludo nominated 20 Commissioners and 15 Special Advisers on Tuesday and submitted their names to the state lawmakers for screening and confirmation.

Also Read:

Soludo appoints 20 commissioners, 15 special advisers

In a statement yesterday, Anatune said Soludo scored another major point by not just sending the names of his nominees to the House of Assembly, but ensured that their portfolios and academic qualifications were attached, in addition to their dates of birth, towns and local government areas.

In the list of Commissioners, 20 out of the 21 local government areas had a nominee each. Only Onitsha South does not have a nominee and the reason might be because there are no indigenous people there.

According to Anatune, “the nominations demonstrate that the governor is committed to living by his words”, adding that the list is the most transparent in recent times which, he added, would make the screening by the lawmakers a lot easier.“He said: “Obviously, the fact that the list was submitted for screening a few days after the inauguration of the administration shows that. He is willing and ready to hit the ground running.

“The action further reassures many who believe the new government will outperform and will not be slowed down by the huge expectations of Ndi Anambra and Ndigbo.

“Further, while the list is representative of all the local government areas, it also parades a galaxy of the best thinkers and doers Anambra can boast of.

“There is a fine blend of youthful vigour and variegated hands-on experiences in that team which a keen observer has dubbed ‘the crack team. Now, Ndi Anambra is waiting anxiously for the State Assembly to do the needful so that the government can set sail”.

Vanguard News Nigeria