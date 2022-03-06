Ronaldo

By Emmanuel Okogba

Cristiano Ronaldo will play no part in Sunday’s Manchester derby, no thanks to an injury crisis that has also ruled out Edinson Cavani and centre-back Raphael Varane.

The forward who is United’s top scorer with 15 goals in all competitions this season featured when both sides met at Old Trafford, but he didn’t leave up to the pre-game hype as they fell 2-0 that time.

Marcus Rashford is expected to fill in for the trip to Etihad as Ralf Rangnick’s side hope to get a victory to remain in contention for a fourth-place finish.

ALSO READ: Liverpool scrape past West Ham to sustain pressure in title race

Also expected to play a role is Anthony Elanga who has impressed in recent games.

In their 49 Premier League meetings, United have won 24 against City’s 16 and it ended in a draw on nine occasions.

Manchester United are looking to win four consecutive matches in all competitions at Manchester City for the first time since between November 1993 and November 2000 while City are looking to complete the league double over Man Utd for just the second time under Pep Guardiola, having previously done so in 2018/19.

Vanguard News Nigeria