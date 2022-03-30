…Raises N2bn for Transportation minister

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A support group within the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has expressed its growing impatience over its inability to get the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to vie for the presidency in next year’s general election, pledging the sum of N10 million for anyone who is able to convince Mr Amaechi to throw his hat in the ring.

The Bridge Builders Initiative for a Green Nigeria BBIGN which staged a solidarity march from the Unity Fountain to the Buhari House national secretariat of the party in Abuja said it has on its own raised N2 billion for the election and therefore gave the minister a 21-day ultimatum to declare his ambition.

Addressing journalists at the APC National Secretariat on Wednesday, national president of the group, Dr Emmanuel Orgwu said it had earlier mobilized thousands of Nigerians to visit the minister but had to shelve the idea in the aftermath of the Kaduna attacks.

He said; “Considering the character and integrity of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Nigerians believe that he is the only one capable of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari. His capacity, commitment to good governance, welfare of the people, critical thinking on programme and policy implementation, approaches on issues that enhance growth and development and sacrifices for the party, put him at number one position for the highest job in Nigeria. Nigerians also believe that the only person who can sustain and continue building on the foundations laid by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

“Nigerians are becoming impatient over his delay. But whether he is interested or not, Nigerians want him saying ‘Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, we Nigerians declare you wanted’.

“Any person who will find Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, and convince him to declare his interest to run for the 2023 Presidency will be rewarded with

N10 million. We Nigerians have saved the sum of N2 billion to give to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for his electioneering once he declares his interest to contest for 2023 Presidency.

“So, Mr. Minister, money is not going to be a problem or cause any hindrance. Therefore, we are giving you a 21-day ultimatum to declare, otherwise, we shall force you to do so. As Nigerians, we have both legal and moral rights to choose our King, and we have chosen Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi”.