*Backs Southern presidency for 2023

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

STAKEHOLDERS of the South South geo-political zone have reiterated their call on the Federal government to make the Forensic Audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commissíon, NDDC, public and implemented without further delay.

The zone stated this in a communique’ issued at the end of the PDP South South Stakeholders’ summit held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, with the theme “Engendering a South South agenda for 2023 and beyond”

The stakeholders in the communique’ which was read by the Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Ndudi Elumelu, frowned at the continuous violation of the Niger Delta Development Commissíon Act.

The zone condemned the spate of insecurity across the country and restated its demand for more concerted effort to enhance the operational capacity of the security agencies and the creation of State Police.

The communique’ reads in part, “The zone also demands that the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commissíon be made public and implemented without further delay.

“The zone is fully in support of the position of the Southern Governor’s forum that the next President of Nigeria must come from the Southern part of Nigeria.

“The zone frowns at the continuous violation of the NDDC Act by the use of sole administrator in the management and running of the agency and called on the Federal government as a matter of urgency to constitute the governing Board”

The PDP Stakeholders’ expressed worry and frowned at the lack of federal presence by way of projects in the region despite the contributions of the zone to the economy of the nation.

“The zone commends the PDP Governors of the South South zone for putting the region in World map through their developmental projects being initiated and commissioned regularly.

“Also the zone commends the government of Akwa Ibom state under the leadership of governor Udom Emmanuel for making the hosting of the summit a memorable”, the communique’ added.

All the South South PDP Governors, apart from Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state were present at the summit which was held at the Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo.