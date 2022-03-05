By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Saturday congratulated former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP described Obasanjo as “an exceptionally patriotic leader, courageous statesman, insightful administrator and global personality who continues to play pivotal roles towards the security, unity, stability and development of our dear nation, Nigeria, Africa and indeed the world at large.”

The statement read: “As a military leader, democratically elected President and now an elder statesman, Chief Obasanjo remains a detribalized leader and firm believer in one and indivisible Nigeria established on the firm foundation of democracy, justice, equity, transparency and the Rule of Law.

“The PDP recalls Chief Obasanjo’s leading role as Military Head of State to effectively steer the ship of state and returned our nation to democratic rule in 1979.

“As a democratically elected President, under the platform of our great party, the PDP, Chief Obasanjo ran an all-inclusive, transparent and development-oriented government, entrenched democratic practice, revamped the productive sectors, set up anti-corruption institutions and steadied the nation on the path of economic prosperity in line with the vision and manifesto of the PDP.

“Under the Obasanjo-led PDP administration, our nation paid off our foreign debt, instilled good governance to effectively empower Nigerians and stimulate rapid growth in critical sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, education, power, oil and gas, healthcare, housing, banking and finance, telecommunication among others, and made our nation a global investment destination.



“As an elder stateman, Chief Obasanjo continues to make himself available for national service. Indeed, if the current administration had followed Chief Obasanjo’s wise counsels our nation would not have been in its current sorry situation.

“The PDP family felicitates with Chief Obasanjo on this auspicious occasion and prays to God to grant him many more years in good health for greater service to our nation and humanity at large.”

