A former local government chairman in Bayelsa state, Pastor Donald Daunemigha, has obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the Bayelsa West Senatorial seat against former governor, Seriake Dickson, in the 2023 election.

This is even as the PDP chieftain accused Dickson of going against the zoning formula in Ekeremor and Sagbama local government councils which make up the senatorial district.

Daunemigha said, “because of the fact that we have an existing zoning arrangement that ought to bring the senatorial seat to my local government, I was asked by a wide spectrum of the people of the local governments to run in this election, and that is why I have obliged and after seeking the face of God, decided to take this giant leap.”

According to him, seeking the ticket against a sitting Senator may be difficult, but God, he insisted is the sole determinant of who gets power at any given time.

“I believe very strongly that power actually comes from God and in a democracy, it is the people that holds the power or the force of the election to put you in any office.

“While I want to admit that yes, he is a two-time governor and also a serving Senator; while also I do want to admit that he has the resources, we have watched his performance and the level representation of the people.

“To some of us, we believe that there is nothing that he said or did that cannot be done better,” he noted.

On whether he would consider stepping down for Dickson, the pastor-turned politician ruled out any chance of that happening, saying, “there is no way that he will tell me now that I should step down for him and I will do that.

“No, In fact, I want him to even come for a debate. There are certain issues that we should talk about. And I am calling him out for a debate before the primaries.”

