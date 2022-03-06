…as he shuts down London

By Benjamin Njoku

Pop star, Davido had boasted before mounting the stage to thrill the large audience that turned up for his sold out show yesterday night that he wasn’t only going to shutdown London, but also, he would make “history tonight.”

And true to his claims, he has made history as the popular O2 Arena in London, was renamed after the Nigerian pop singer for one night.

Announcing this historic moment, via a notice placed on Allontheboard, the organizers of the show said it was in celebration of the return of the ‘Aye’ crooner to London. He was last in London about three years ago.

“To celebrate the return of Davido back in London with his Champion Sound for one night only.” “The O2 will become The Davido 2,” read the notice.

Meanwhile, Davido stormed the event venue in the company of many Nigerian celebrities and musicians including Eniola Badamus, Cubana Chief Priest, Adekunle Gold, his daughter among others.

Davido thrilled the over 20,000 guests at the show, performing ‘Ego Not for You’ duet with Teni The Entertainer. He also performed alongside Makoyun and Zlatan . The crowd went crazy, when Ckay-yo came on stage to perform his hit song, “Love Nwantiti.” For those that graced the event, it was one show held at O2 Arena that will not be forgotten in a hurry .

Interestingly, while Davido was in London doing what he knows how to do best, Wizkid also was giving his Dubai audience a good treat same night.