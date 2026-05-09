Night of Glamour: Linda Ejiofor, Uzor Arukwe, Uche Montana Shine at AMVCA 2026

By Benjamin Njoku

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA, went down Saturday night at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos in a blaze of glory, with Nollywood stars stealing the spotlight.

The award ceremony kicked off on Thursday with Icon’s Night, followed by Cultural Night, and climaxed last night amid celebrations of African cinema and its stars.

Nigerian stars stole the show by winning the biggest awards of the night. Actress Linda Ejiofor, who we predicted would stand out, carted away two awards: Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for her performances in “The Serpent’s Gift” and Daniel Etim-Effiong’s directed film, “The Herd”

Uzor Arukwe also went home with the Best Actor award for his performance in “Colours of Fire”.

Meanwhile, veteran actors Kanayo O. Kanayo and Sola Sobowale bagged the Industry Merit Awards, while actress Uche Montana won the Trailblazer Award.

Other big winners on the night included Akinola Davies Jnr., who won Best Director, while _My Father’s Shadow_ clinched Best Movie.

A major highlight was the red carpet outside the Convention Centre at Eko Hotels and Suites, where celebrities took turns showcasing custom looks from some of fashion’s biggest names. For many stars, turning heads came at a cost, with fortunes spent to stand out in the crowd.

The star-studded ceremony wrapped up with a thrilling performance by Tiwa Savage.