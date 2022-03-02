NUJ Award: Your diligence, professionalism worth celebrating, PDP scribe, Owokoniran celebrates Oboh

Veteran broadcaster, media relations and publicity expert, criminologist, humanitarian and politician, Mabel Oboh, has been celebrated for the honour bestowed on her by the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Edo State chapter, for her diligence and professionalism.

In a statement in Lagos, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, General Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West zone, said the award was a recognition of Oboh’s professional and efficient approach to her job.

Recall that the Edo chapter of NUJ honoured Mabel Oboh, Owokoniran’s Publicity consultant, with its prestigious Award of Excellence in recognition of her contributions to the journalism profession.

Reacting to the award, Owokoniran said Oboh’s works speak for her and that the veteran journalist was deserving of the award and more.

“The award from Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) is very well deserved. With her diligence and professionalism, many more honours are bound to follow.

“In these times when there are quacks and unconscionable persons claiming to be journalists are all over the place, when professionals such as Mabel Oboh emerge, it is a thing worth celebrating.

“This is an opportunity for me to call on NUJ to be strict with sanitation of the media space.

“Now that everybody that has a phone can put anything out there, NUJ has a huge responsibility to maintain professionalism.

“This will enable the public sieve facts from fiction and genuine journalists from quacks.

“Once again, I salute Mabel Oboh. Congratulations. It is a very well deserved award from NUJ.

“Many more recognitions are on your way. You are a very diligent and dedicated professional whose works speak for themselves. I am happy for you,” Owokoniran added.

Mabel Oboh

Oboh, who has a degree Criminology, the Founder of Mabeloboh Centre for Save Our Stars, the first non-governmental organisation for entertainers’ health and welfare.

She’s the second female independent movie producer in Nigeria, worked extensively with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA). She was attached to the Lagos State Government House as correspondent from 1993 to 1994 and was an independent television presenter, movie and programme producer/director between 1984 and 1993.

She was also the Publicity Secretary, African Democratic Congress (ADC) Lagos State, between 2019 and 2020, and was the party’s candidate in the Edo 2020 governorship election.

She is a creative director, image branding specialist, social media influencer and independent journalist, running Mabel’s Visuals and Mabs Communication since 2003.

From 1994 to 1996, she was responsible for creating and executing media campaigns against the use of drugs, reporting directly to the Assistant Head of UNODC(United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime). She has also worked with the British Embassy in Poland.

Vanguard News