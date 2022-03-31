By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Navy newly constructed Landing Ship Tank – LST 100 christened Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) KADA is scheduled to undertake her maiden voyage from Albwardy Damen Shipyard, Sharjah, UAE to Lagos, Nigeria on Friday 1 April 2022 by 9am Nigerian time.

A statement by Commodore AS Ayo-Vaughan,Director, Naval Information said, “NNS KADA is expected to be

underway from 1 April – 27 May 2022, totaling a period of 56 days and covering a distance of 8,414.34 Nautical Miles for her maiden voyage.

“It is also planned for the new ship to make stop overs in 5 countries/ports before arriving Lagos.

“These ports are Port Duqm in Oman, Port Mombasa in Kenya, Port Cape Town in South Africa, Port Luanda in Angola and Port Gentil in Gabon.

“It would be recalled that the Nigerian Navy contracted Messrs Damen Schelde

Naval Shipbuilding for the construction and supply of NNS KADA in May 2018 as part of the recapitalization efforts of the Nigerian Navy by the Federal Government under the current leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This milestone venture progressed steadily with the keel laying ceremony of the ship conducted on 9 December 2019 at the Albwardy Damen Shipyard, Sharjah, UAE.

“Subsequently, the construction was completed and the new warship was launched on 7 June 2021.

Meanwhile, the official hand-over to the Nigerian Navy was on 30 March 2022.

The historic voyage of the new warship will be preceded by customary change of flags ceremony at the Albwardy Damen Shipyard, Sharjah, UAE.

The ceremony would be witnessed by some dignitaries such as the Chairmen Senate and House Committees on Navy, the Hon Minister of Defence, Chief of the Naval Staff, Director Navy (MOD) and the Nigerian Ambassadors to UAE as well as Saudi Arabia.