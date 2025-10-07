Exercise Crocodile Lift 2025: Navy deploys five ships, two helicopters, SBS

By Evelyn Usman

In a move to strengthen maritime security and reinforce regional cooperation, the Nigerian Navy has deployed five warships, two helicopters, and detachments of its elite Special Boat Service, SBS, for Exercise Crocodile Lift 2025 , an annual multinational maritime security exercise organised by countries of the Gulf of Guinea under the auspices of the French Commander-in-Chief for the Atlantic.

Chief of Transformation, Naval Headquaters, Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere, ( middle with the flag) flagging off the Exercise Crocodile Lift 2025, onboard NNS KADA,Navy Base, Apapa, Lagos.

The three-day large-scale amphibious operation, aimed at consolidating maritime security gains and enhancing the nation’s readiness to respond to emerging threats across the Gulf of Guinea, was flagged off yesterday, at the Helideck of NNS KADA, Navy Base, Apapa, Lagos.

Flagging off the exercise, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, said the operation would test the Navy’s operational strength, deepen collaboration with allied forces, and train personnel to tackle maritime crimes in line with the Service’s constitutional mandate.

Represented by the Chief of Transformations, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere, the CNS said: “This exercise is aimed at assessing the operational state and readiness of the Nigerian Navy Fleet in conducting amphibious landing operations in collaboration with other friendly and allied forces. It is also to train our personnel with the requisite skills to curb maritime security threats in line with our constitutional mandate.”

Describing the deployment of the warships, helicopters, and SBS personnel as a demonstration of the Service’s growing capability to conduct complex operations and secure the nation’s maritime interests, Ogalla noted that Exercise Crocodile Lift 2025 reflected the Navy’s evolving role in regional security and economic protection, adding that that huge logistics, robust planning, and effective coordination were required to put together an exercise of such magnitude.

The CNS commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support to the Navy, as well as the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, other Service Chiefs, and the Inspector-General of Police for their collaboration in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain.

He noted that Nigeria’s removal from the list of piracy-prone countries by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) in 2022 marked a turning point in the global perception of the country’s waters, declaring that:“The Nigerian Navy has maintained zero piracy incidence till date. Reports from Regional Maritime Awareness Centres also indicate improved legitimate shipping activities and a rise in oil production. These achievements could be attributed to sustained naval presence at sea, deployment of technology for surveillance, and increased regional cooperation through exercises such as Crocodile Lift.

”In his remarks, the Commanding Officer of the French Landing Helicopter Dock, TONNERRE, Captain Arnaud Bolelli, disclosed that 650 soldiers drawn from the French Navy and Army were participating in the exercise. He said the operation was expected to strengthen regional coordination, promote joint naval response capacity, and boost economic stability through safer sea lanes in West African waters.

Captain Bolelli said: “We are honoured to participate in Exercise Crocodile Lift 2025.

With 650 personnel aboard, we aim to deepen interoperability between our forces and strengthen joint efforts to combat illegal maritime activities in the region.”

He explained that the French Navy’s sustained presence in the Gulf of Guinea, particularly in Nigeria, aligned with France’s strategic interest in safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring maritime security for the over 70,000 French citizens living in the region.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, and Officer Conducting Exercise, Rear Admiral Michael Oamen, said the exercise was designed to promote freedom of navigation and strengthen regional coordination in the fight against piracy, crude oil theft, sea robbery, and other forms of maritime crime.

“The objective of this year’s exercise is the creation of a safe and secure maritime domain through the simulation of amphibious operations towards safeguarding the Gulf of Guinea against piracy, sea robbery, crude oil theft, and other criminalities,” he stated.

Highlighting Nigeria’s participation, Rear Admiral Oamen disclosed that the Nigerian Navy would conduct a combined amphibious operation in collaboration with the French Navy, expressing optimism that the sea manoeuvres and amphibious training scenarios “will hone the skills of participants in efforts towards maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.”

He further reassured the public that the Nigerian Navy, particularly the Western Naval Command, would continue to implement both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to create a conducive maritime environment for legitimate businesses to thrive.