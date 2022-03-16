Nigerian award-winning journalist Arogbonlo Israel has been recognised by Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassadors Network, CYPAN, for his laudable contributions towards peace and security in the globe.

The Certificate of Contribution was virtually presented to the peace ambassador by the CYPAN Global Coordinator, Christine Odera on Tuesday.

“Dear Israel, it is our immense pleasure to have you with us as a member of CYPAN and also as a contributor for CYPAN Policy Paper.

“As thank you will not be enough to show our gratitude to you, we are happy to share a certificate of appreciation for your dedication and work.

“We also hope that you will continue your remarkable peacebuilding work with us in the future,” CYPAN wrote via email.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude over the honour, Arogbonlo Israel dedicated the recognition to all peace advocates amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

“My humanitarian activities have been a whole lot of inspiration to me.

“I can’t but thank God for instilling in me the love and passion for service before self. It is a great deal of experience for me with a lot of lessons learnt in the process.

“To all my African comrades that participated in this global mission, I say a big congratulations on your certification as global ambassadors of peace.

“I hereby dedicate this certificate to all advocates of peace amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war. Together we can make the world a better place for all. #PeaceAmbassador #Commonwealth #embracepeace #stopthewar,” he posted on Facebook.

About CYPAN

The Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassadors Network (CYPAN) together young people from advocacy especially relating to peace and countering violent extremism.

It is an initiative that is

completely youth-led and supported by the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Presently, it has representation of Pan-Commonwealth efforts to promote peace, respect & understanding and preventing violent across the Commonwealth to upscale and optimise grassroots, national, regional and extremism.

The Network aims at fostering collaboration between members and creating space for policy advocacy. It has representation of over 500 members across the Commonwealth.