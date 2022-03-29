By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon wants Nigerians to look out for his performance when they welcome Ghana to the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday.

Moses was judged below par after his last Friday in Kumasi but he has now revealed that it was a game plan the team adopted for the away fixture.

The Nantes man who was part of the pre-match conference said he knows what it takes for games of this nature and the team will give everything.

“Of course, you’ll see me in form in tomorrow’s game,” He said.

“It’s not all about me, it’s all about the team and team spirit. We know what it takes for this game and we’ll give everything.

“The game against Tunisia, I was not caged, if you say I was caged I didn’t observe it and you talk about the game against Ghana it is tactics because we all know it can be difficult.

“We know how Ghana play so we decided to play for a draw because we know when they come here they will lose.”

Vanguard News Nigeria