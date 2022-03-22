lWrites Buhari, SGF, ministers, CBN, NJC, others

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The Federal Government has threatened sanctions against the management of National Assembly for breaching the provisions of the National Minimum Wage Act, 2019, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The threat notice was contained in a two-page circular with Reference No: SWC/S/65/III/696, dated February 21, 2022, entitled “Implementation of the National Minimum Wage of N30,000 per month: Reminder,” signed by the Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, and addressed to the Clerk of National Assembly, Amos Ojo.

The notice was also addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President; Ministers and Ministers of State; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Others are Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN; Chairmen, Federal Commissions; Federal Permanent Secretaries; National Judicial Council, NJC; Secretary, Federal Judicial Service Commission; Directors-General and Chief Executives of Parastatals, Agencies and Government-Owned Companies and Auditor-General for the Federation.

The rest include Accountant-General for the Federation; Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation; Heads of State Civil Services; Secretaries to State Governments; Chairman, Local Government Areas; Directors-General and Chief Executives of Parastatals, Agencies and Government-Owned Companies; Director-General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA; Director-General, Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, NASME; President, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC; President, Trade Union Congress, TUC, and private sector agencies and Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs.

The letter read: “The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission hereby reiterates that all employers of labour are expected to implement with effect from April 18, 2019, the National Minimum Wage, NMW, of N30,000 per month, subject to the provisions of Section 4 of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2019.

“Accordingly, any Federal Government agency that is yet to implement the National Minimum Wage and the consequential adjustments arising therefrom, in line with NSIWC circulars that were issued on November 14, 2019, should clear with the commission if they have problems with the implementation.

“Agencies not mentioned in the circulars but were required to clear with the commission before implementation, that have already implemented theirs without requisite approvals from the commission, should submit details of implementation for verification/ratification.

“State/local governments and private sector organisations are at liberty to consult the commission for guidance as they may deem fit.

“The commission will monitor implementation and compliance in line with the provisions of Section 2 of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2019. Thereafter, sanctions, as provided in Sections 13, 14 and 15, will apply where necessary.”

Responding to the NSIWC’s circular, Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission, Ahmed Amshi, via a circular with Reference No: NASC/CIIO/GC/II/99 and dated February 28, 2022, directed the NASC Secretary to attend a meeting on modalities of payment of the arrears and present the financial implications of the balance of the arrears for the staff of the commission.

“We are in receipt of a circular with Reference No: SWS/65/III/696 dated February 21, 2022, on the above subject matter.

“The circular implies that the implementation of the National Minimum Wage for all government establishments is with effect from April 18, 2019.”

“Consequent to the above, the National Assembly Service Commission is expected to pay its staff the balance of arrears from April 16, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

“In view of the above, the National Assembly Service Commission hereby invites you, along with your relevant management staff for a meeting on Thursday, March 3, 2022 by 12noon at the commission to discuss the modalities of payment of the arrears.

“You are expected to come with the financial implications of the balance of the arrears for the staff of the commission.”

Section 9 of the Act provides that: ‘’An employee shall pay to the workers a wage not less than the national minimum wage, subject to statutory deductions.

“Any employee who fails to comply with subsection (1), commits an offence and is liable on conviction to pay: a fine not exceeding 5% of the offenders monthly; all outstanding arrears of the workers’ wages and an additional penalty of not less than the prevailing Central Bank of Nigeria lending rate in the wages owed, for each month if continuing violation, provided that the power to order payment on account of wages under subsection (2) shall not derogate from the right of the worker to recover wages due to him by any other proceeding in a Court of competent jurisdiction.”

Section 10 of the Act further provides that: “An employee shall keep such records of wages or conditions of employment as are necessary to show that the provisions of this Act are being complied with in respect of workers in his employment and to retain the records for three years after the period to which they refer.

“Any employer who fails to comply with subsection (1), commits an offence and is liable on conviction to: a fine not exceeding N75,000.00; and an additional penalty not exceeding N10,000.00 for each day the offence continues,” the National Minimum Wage Act read in part.

At the meeting initiated by the NASC Chairman, Engineer Amshi and Clerk to the National Assembly, Architect Ojo confirmed receipt of the NSWIC Circular.

According to Engineer Amshi, the letter from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, clarified that April 2019 was the authentic date of implementation of National Minimum wage in the National Assembly Service, instead of 2020 as previously presented.