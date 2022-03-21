By Gabriel Olawale

Matrix Energy Company has opened a new state-of-the-art corporate head office on Friday, March 18, 2022. The dazzling and conducive building is located at Ademola Street, off Awolowo Road Ikoyi, Lagos.

The shining and well-built office has a touch of a carefully planned architectural structure, reminiscent of the modern design of the West.

The newly built head office of the oil and gas company – painted white and blue – has a quality that epitomizes ingenuity and imagination. The chosen color of the building – white and blue – matches the official colors of the company.

The presence of prominent shapers from the oil and gas industry as well as the banking sector made the event more colorful.

The launch stood out for its quality speeches that show the direction and success of the company.

Matrix Energy Group is a fully integrated oil company established in 2004. It has customers worldwide and continues to grow in size each year.

The company is owned by Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu, an experienced graduate of metallurgical and materials engineering. It consists of young professionals from Nigeria with clear and creative goals.

Matric Energy Group’s philosophical roadmap is to be client-centric and to recognize the uniqueness of each client. The company has completed Bulk Storage Facility in Temma Ghana as well as the commencement of sales at two newly launched retail outlets in Benin and Ekiti State.

In 2021, Matric Energy organized a free six-day medical eye treatment in Delta State.