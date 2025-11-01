Matrix Energy names Patrick Umunna as Deputy MD

Lagos, Nigeria – Matrix Energy Group has announced the appointment of Mr. Patrick C. Umunna as Group Deputy Managing Director (G-DMD), effective 3 November 2025, as part of strategic efforts to strengthen operational excellence and enhance profitability across its business units.

Mr. Umunna brings over 27 years of distinguished experience spanning banking, corporate management, oil and gas, energy, and financial services. He previously held senior leadership positions at Premium Trust Bank and Polaris Bank Limited, where he successfully managed large business portfolios and delivered sustained growth.

In his new role, he will work closely with the Group Chief Executive Officer to drive strategic execution, operational efficiency, and sustainable innovation across all Matrix Energy Group operations. His mandate also covers strengthening the company’s market leadership, growth trajectory, and profitability.

Matrix Energy Group is one of Nigeria’s leading integrated energy companies, with interests in petroleum products trading, downstream oil and gas operations, shipping, storage, and logistics. The Group continues to play a key role in advancing energy accessibility and economic development across Africa through innovation, efficiency, and strategic partnerships.

The company warmly welcomes Mr. Umunna to the Matrix family and looks forward to his leadership in further advancing its mission of being a preferred energy partner for success.