I collected over 200,000 from a man who defiled my stepdaughter….suspect

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives attached to the Family support unit (FSU) Isokoko Police Division, Lagos State Command is currently investigating Friday Ogbo Uloko for sexually exploiting his teenage stepdaughter.

Uloko, a native of Ador in Benue state, was arrested on Friday following a complaint by his wife

Chiedeberem to an official of Advocates Children Venerable Persons Nigeria, (ACVPN).

Sequel to the disclosure, the Coordinator Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network, Comrade Ebenezer Omejalile reported the issue to the Family Support Unit FSU Isokoko police division, which immediately initiated an investigation and arrested the suspect.

Vanguard learned that the suspect Uloko married his wife Chiedeberem an Igbo woman who had three children for him. Chiedeberem had a 13 years daughter in her previous relationship.

Suspect wife’s account

According to the suspect’s wife, Chiedeberem my husband Uloko often beat me at the slightest opportunity.”

My husband kept threatening me until I discovered he has been sexually violated by my 13 years old daughter.

My daughter revealed that he violated her severally in the bathroom when she is having her bath.”

During police interrogation, Uloko admitted he collected over two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) cash from a certain Mallam who was caught sexually violating the victim.

When contacted, the Spokesperson Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said that investigation is ongoing. The victim has been rescued while the suspect is in custody.

Vanguard News Nigeria