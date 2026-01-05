Police arrest 55 year-old man for allegedly impregnating a minor

The Police Command in Ondo State says it has arrested a 55-year-old man, Ademola Joshua, over an alleged grievous case of incest and sexual abuse.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s Spokesperson, who made this known on Monday, said the suspect allegedly impregnated a 15-year-old minor.

Jimoh explained that the incident was reported to the command on Jan.4 by one Adewale of Ilara-Mokin that the suspects had been engaging in unlawful sexual activities with his sister ‘s daughter.

According to Jimoh, the complainant said the act was uncovered following inquiries into the cause of the victim’s pregnancy.

“Upon receipt of this disturbing report, the case was immediately referred to the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) unit of the command for discreet and thorough investigation.

“The suspect is currently in custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

“Meanwhile, the command reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of women and children.

“It is also to ensure that perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence are made to face the full weight of the law without compromise,” he said.

Jimoh, however, said the arrest aligned with the policing vision of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, whose reform-driven leadership continued to strengthen gender-sensitive policing.

He also said the policing vision of the IGP was to promote accountability and enhance strategic responses to sexual and gender-based violence nationwide.

He, therefore, said the state command remained resolute in translating the IGP’s vision into visible actions that build public trust and enhance community safety.

The command’s spokesperson also appreciated members of the public for their timely and courageous reporting.

He urged all residents to remain vigilant and continue to provide credible and actionable information to the Police for swift intervention.

“Together, we can build a safer society for our children and generations unborn,” he said.

Vanguard News