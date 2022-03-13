By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Following the killing of the Deputy Chairman of Maiduguri Timber Shed Association, Mr. Aga City, by yet to be identified gunmen last Thursday, hundreds of youths, yesterday, thronged the streets of the Shagari Low Cost in the metropolis to show their grievances.

The aggrieved youths, who were chanting songs with placards, demanded the immediate closure of Low-Cost Market, popularly known as Kasuwan Fara, alleging that the said market has remained a hideout for criminals and terrorists.

Kasuwan Fara, located a few meters from the 7 Division, Nigerian Army/Maimalari Cantonment, is notorious for harbouring prostitutes and beer sellers, despite government’s efforts to sanitize the place.

Our correspondent who covered the protest observed that the protesters were orderly as they did not allow miscreants to hijack the demonstration.

Sources revealed that the deceased was shot at close range when he was about to enter his car after he bought noodles from the market.

A close friend of Aga, who did not want his name mentioned in print, told Sunday Vanguard that the incident was very shocking.

“We received a distress call last night that some unknown gunmen on Thursday evening shot dead our friend, Mr. Aga City, around Shagari low-cost general area. Immediately after the gunmen fired shots at him, they escaped the scene leaving him in the pool of his blood. City was then rushed to a nearby hospital in Maiduguri, but was confirmed dead”, our source stated.

Confirming the incident through a text message, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sani Shatambaya, said, “Yes, the Command is aware, and investigation is ongoing”.

