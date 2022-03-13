By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Local Government Authorities, traditional rulers and Community Development Associations, CDAs in Lagos Central Senatorial District have expressed full support for the success of Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA, in the ongoing registration for new Lagos Identity ID, card.

The leaders made the commitment during a town hall meeting, organised by LASRRA with stakeholders in Lagos-Island Division at the weekend.

Recall that the ‘New’ Lagos Resident Card, aimed at driving the smart City initiative which enables efficient planning and distribution of infrastructure, and other social amenities.

LASRRA had recently embarked on a vigorous awareness and sensitization campaign to inform residents of the registration procedure and attached benefits of the new ID Card.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government, Tijani Olusi, offered 27 halls to LASRRA, for use as registration points for residents in the local government area.

The Chairman, represented by Abu Martins, said the move was to make registration seamless for residents in the local government in support of the state’s drive for a smart city.

Olusi said:”We are donating our halls in all 27 CDAs Secretariats in Lagos Island for LASRRA to use as registration points. LASRRA should speed up the creation of more registration centers because we at Lagos Island will mobilize residents enmass for this registration.

“I assure LASRRA that Lagos Island will have the highest number of registration for this ID Card in Lagos State.”

The representative, Council of Lagos Traditional White Cap Chiefs, Chief Waheed Yusuf, said registration for the card has provided a good opportunity for residents and for the progress of Lagos State.

“This will allow the government to know the population of residents in Lagos and be able to make provisions for our social needs. I urge us to embrace this registration,” he said

The Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal, represented by Baale Oroke, Chief Bashir Afolami, said the palace is in full support of the state government and will do all it can to make registration in the area a success.

In her address, the General Manager of LASRRA, Engineer Ibilola Kasunmu, said the new Lagos ID Card would replace the old one which will enable residents to access several social benefits from the government.

Explaining the registration process, Kasunmu said residents can start their registration by visiting the LASRRA website www.lagosresidents.gov.ng then proceed to any LASRRA Registration Center nearest to them for biometrics capturing to complete the process.

She further explained that the Lagos ID Card automatically comes with a Sterling bank account, the financial partner, which can be used for e-payment transactions across the country.

She revealed that plans are ongoing to take registration points to all riverine areas in the state.

“We have registration points at all Local government Secretariats and LCDAs in the state. To make the process easier, our plan is to have registration points in communities closer to the people.

“We are ready to work with community representatives to get suitable locations for our officials in various communities.

“Riverine areas are also part of our plans. We are currently working on sending our officials and agents to riverine communities to ensure residents are captured for this registration.

“We appeal to you that when you see these people, please welcome them and take advantage of the registration,” she said.

Head Transaction Banking Sterling Bank Abidemi Asunmo, said the bank is partnering with the state to provide the smart ID Card which is secured with the best security features available globally.

She assured residents that the card is safe for payment transactions.