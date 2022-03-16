.

… To train 350 first responders in coming months

By Chioma Obinna

Lay First Responders International, LFR International on Wednesday announced a new partnership with a Nigerian based organisation, the Health Emergency Initiative, HEI, aimed at improving Lay first-responder training capabilities in Nigeria.

Nigeria is now the seventh country where LFR holds first responder operations and sixth in sub-Saharan Africa.

With the help of HEI, LFR will be able to implement its successful training programme in Nigeria for the first time.

The two organisations will this week formerly sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) detailing the goals of the collaboration.

By implementing LFR’s proven training program, HEI seeks to improve outcomes between the site of injury and hospital admission. This will be done by enrolling 350 first responders in the LFR/HEI program, with options to increase numbers in the program over the following year. The two organizations aim to reduce fatalities from road traffic accidents, which are currently the leading cause of youth casualties in Nigeria.

Commenting on the development, LFR International Co-Founder. Zachary Eisner, said: “HEI has a proven track record of improving post-crash care in Nigeria.

” We are so grateful for the work that HEI is doing and know that we are aligned in our mission to save lives. We can’t wait to get started with our partners on the ground in Nigeria.”

LFR International is a 501(c)(3)non-profit that empowers Lay First Responders. Founded in 2016 by Peter Delaney and Zachary Eisner, the organization has trained over 5,000 first responders to date.

LFR International is currently training first responders and conducting research in 8 low and middle-income countries of need.