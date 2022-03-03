Nigerians must eschew hatred, learn to forgive always —Cardinal

Clerics should preach against insurgency, banditry, others —Bishop Kukah

By Prince Okafor

Nigerian Christian faithful, yesterday, joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s Ash Wednesday, which signals the commencement of the lenting period, a 40-day fasting and prayers for people of the religion, which will culminate in EasteThis came as the former Archbishop of Abuja Dioceses, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, advised Nigerians to eschew hatred and learn to forgive at all times.

Also, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, called on clerics across the country to preach against insurgency, banditry, amongst other challenges facing Nigeria.

Ash Wednesday is celebrated with marking of ash on the forehead of believers, which is a mark of humility and repentance and also a reminder of the fact that humans are mere mortals, who were formed from dust and whose final abode remains the same dust.

Meanwhile, in a chat with newsmen, Cardinal Onaiyekan on the significance of the fasting period noted that Nigerians must eschew hatred and learn to forgive at all times, as “hatred and unforgiveness could hinder answers to prayers.”

He said: “Fasting causes us to rely on God, it helps us to be filled with the fruit of the Spirit, makes us to bypass the emotions of our flesh, and opens our heart to hear God’s voice.

“It renews our appreciation for God and His blessings, gives power to our prayers, creates an environment for miracles, it is soul-cleansing, and gives us a desire for God.

“Christians should remember that fasting without prayer and reading the Word is nothing but hunger strike. Fasting is spiritual discipline to achieve intimacy with God.”

Also, the Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama advised Christians to engage in charity and alms giving during the Lenten season.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, he said: “The life of a Christian will be complete only when we show love, support and share with the poor in the society.

“What we find in our society today is sadly the reality of ‘blind guides’. Some religious men and women who pose as ministers of God, ‘are ignorant about what true religion is.’

“There are some leaders who occupy big positions of responsibility today but lack the disposition to make such offices function properly. Some fight and even kill to occupy such offices, but are only guided by their quest for material possessions and can be regarded as blind guides.”

In his message to the faithful, Bishop Kukah, said: “Lent helps us to pause and examine our lives as Christians. It is this examination that helps to give meaning and purpose to our lives as a whole. This period is an opportunity to stand before the mirror to look back at our lives as we relate to God, our neighbours and community.

“We ask ourselves questions such as: How have we used the gifts that God has given us to better our lives and that of our families, neighbours or communities? Have laziness, greed, selfishness often stood in the way of our doing good? We should pause to see the areas of our lives that need improvement.”

“Clerics must also use this opportunity to preach against crimes, especially insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and the new trend of ritual killings for money among the youths, so that there could be a cleansing of the society.