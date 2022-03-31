Lekki Tollgate: Only 4.2m Lagosians are ‘active taxpayers’ — Govt

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Lagos State government has said that of the about 25 million people in the state, only 4.2 million are ‘active taxpayers’, calling on citizens to be more responsible.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, said this at a meeting the government held with stakeholders to explain the need to begin tolling of Lekki Tollgate .

At the meeting, stakeholders asked Lagos State government to halt the April 1 planned reopening of tolling of the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge by the Lekki Concession Company Limited, LCC.

However, while calling on Lagosians, especially residents of Lekki and Ikoyi, to show understanding, Omotosho said the tolling was good for the economy.

Omotosho said: “We are here to seek your understanding as a government about the matter at hand.

“We are also citizens of Nigeria. We are all Lagosians. I have listened to all of you talking about our rights, privileges and how government should be responsible for everything.

“I also feel that, as citizens, we should have some responsibilities.

“Lagos is a city of about 25 million people and out of the 25 million people there are about six million taxpayers and among six million taxpayers, only 4.2 million are active taxpayers.

“So, let us reflect on all these things. I know how people feel and I understand what has been said.

“But I believe that the matter at hand is about seeking your understanding.

“It is a matter of showing some compassion for people who have one thing or another to do with this company.”

