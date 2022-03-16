.

..Says Sanwo-Olu has not abandoned late Bamise’s family

.Clears air on NURTW imbroglio in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, has said that the Lekki Concession Company, LCC, was set up by Lagos State Government to execute the Lekki Toll Road Concession Project, is owing foreign and local money lenders over N28 billion.

Omotoso disclosed this on Wednesday, during an interview on a television programme monitored in Lagos, while speaking on why LCC must resume collection of toll on Lekki Epe Expressway after 18 months of closure in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest and death saga at the toll gate on October 20, 2020.

Recall that LCC had on Monday, in a statement said toll collection on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge will recommence on April 1, 2022.

LCC Managing Director, Yomi Omomuwasan announced that commuters will not pay the toll for the first two weeks until April 15.

He said there had been consultations with stakeholders including the Lagos government, residents’ associations, traditional rulers, community leaders and professional bodies.

Omomuwasan confirmed the introduction of new technology and innovations to make passages seamless and faster for commuters.

Speaking on the backdrop of protest against the planned recommencement of rolling, Omotoso: “I don’t think there will be any resistance at all in the re-toling Lekki Toll Gate.

‘It has taken LCC over 18 months to get back to work after the extensive damage on its equipment.

“LCC must return to duty because it’s owing local money le Dera the sum.of N11.6 billion and foreign lenders $31.1 m. Hence, there is no way LCC can stay away from tolling on that route.

“They’re about 500 LCC workers who have been idle for the past 18 months, some without salary, some with half salary. They all have families to feed, friends and relations to cater for.

“Most of the people who are protesting against the retooling are those who do not reside around the axis. So, calling on people to resist the retolling is absolutely unnecessarily.

“For example, if you look at tax GDP of Lagos is one of the lowest in Africa.

“In Lagos, about 6 million people are within tax net but only about 4.2 million are active taxpayers.

“So, if you want to build a modern road like that of Lekki expressway, Al you can do is seek for funding from money lenders and when you obtain such loan you must repay so that other businesses that want to use the money can have access and this is good for the spinoff.

“Moreso, on the need for retolling, LCC had been meeting relevant stakeholders in the area. All is set for a successful retolling of Lekki toll gate.”

Late Bamise

In late Oluwabamise Ayanwole’s case, a 22-year-olds fashion designer, who disappeared and was later found dead after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit, BRT at Ajah Enroute Oshodi part of the state, Omotoso, maintained that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration has not abandoned the family in their present difficult moment, saying, “Govenor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is fully in touch with the family to assuage their loss.

“I can tell you authoritatively, that Governor Sanwo-Olu, has spoken about this issue three times where he expressed his deepest sadness. He has spoken with the bereaved parents assuring them that all the suspects would be brought to justice.

“And for those who are making a show of the incident, I must say they are not doing the society any good. Governor Sanwo-Olu would not to take to TV cameras for a show. It’s a serious matter. Making a show of it diminishes our claim to civilization.

“This is a matter nobody should make a political gain or point out of. Governor Sanwo-Olu is not looking away and he has vowed to fish out and punish all perpetrators involved in the death of Bamise without any cover-up and getting to the root of the matter,” he said.

Omotoso, however, expressed confidence in the ability of the police to conduct a thorough investigation and expose anyone or group of persons behind the death of the bus passenger.

Lagos NURTW suspension

On the suspension of activities of the state National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in Lagos, the commissioner said the government was on top of the situation.

According to him, “Lagos Intervention in the imbroglio between the national and state chapter of the union is to maintain peace and order in the state.

“Our interest is about peace and tranquillity I’m the state without any negative impacts on the Socio-economic life of residents. And so far so good, no record of violence in any part of the state till this moment.”

Recall that the state government had last week announced the suspension of tNURTW activities from motor parks with immediate effect following the deepening crisis that had rocked it in recent times.

The Lagos NURTW chapter, led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called “MC Oluomo” had last Thursday, pulled out from the National body of the union, when the latter suspended him over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the apex body.

The development followed an earlier query sent to the NURTW boss in Lagos over alleged interference in union matters, as well as a protest staged by his supporters during which they accused the union at the national level of unnecessarily interfering in state affairs.