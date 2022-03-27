By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Following recent outcry by a caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Ambassador Aminu Wali and Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa state accusing Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of cross carpeting and planning to bring down the party in the state, a very close disciple of Kwankwaso, Sunday, dumped the PDP and joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The former PDP governorship candidate, in 2019 general election Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, also known as ‘Abba Gida Gida’ in Kano dumped the PDP for the NNPP, along with his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo.

Abba Gida Gida formally joined the NNPP in Diso Ward of Gwale local government area of Kano state.

On his part, his deputy Aminu Abdussalam announced his defection in Gwarzo local government area moving from PDP to NNPP which several members of the Kwankwasiyya faction of PDP had joined earlier.

Unconfirmed reports also state that, the grand leader of Kwankwasiyya and former governor of Kano state, Sen Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso is set to defect from the PDP to the NNPP on Tuesday 30 March, 2022.

