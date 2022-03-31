Bello Yakub Rilisco

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A member representing Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza federal constituency, Honourable Bello Yakub Rilisco, has on Thursday defected from the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi state.

Confirming his defection, his senior legislative aide on politics, Hussaini Shehu, said that he left the party because his former party have failed on promises made to active members who fought for the victory of the party.

According to him, aside from other party stalwarts, Honourable Bello as a serving federal lawmaker is not being carried along on party affairs. He alleged that APC in Kebbi is carrying out unilateral decisions regardless of what other members thought, thereby creating chaos and disenchantments among members of the party.

ALSO READ: Bandits kidnap traditional ruler in Abuja, injure Chief Imam

He added that his principal was never even informed or invited during ward, local governments and state congresses that were conducted which contravenes the APC constitution which says every elected member must be part of any congress that affects his constituency.

While urging his teaming followers to remain calm and law-abiding Honourable Bello pledged to continue his good works to the people of his constituency and the country at large.

He commended them for being part of the decision to quit the sinking ship, APC.

Vanguard News Nigeria