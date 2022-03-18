Comrade Kaine Edike

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and a Federal House of Representatives aspirant in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Comrade Kaine Edike, has commiserated with the family of Senator Patrick Osakwe, who died on Tuesday at the age of 73.

Kaine, in a statement yesterday in Lagos said the death of the Septuagenarian politician who represented Delta North Senatorial District between 1999 and 2011, came as a shock to him.

According to him, the late senator contributed immensely to the works of Senate Committees of Gas, Banking, Insurance, Appropriation, Niger Delta, and other committees where he served.

“ The death of Senator Patrick Osakwe is a great loss to the Nation and Niger Delta in particular.

” Senator Patrick Osakwe was a reputable lawyer, distinguished politician, lawmaker par excellence, elder statesman and astute businessman, that will be remembered for the service he renders to the Nation”.

He also extended his condolences to the entire Ndokwa nation over the loss of one of their pillars and elder statesman.