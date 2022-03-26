

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Samuel Aruwan , Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State has confirmed that troops repelled bandits who attacked Kaduna Airport.

He said in a statement on Saturday: “Security forces have reported that an attack by armed bandits was repelled in the vicinity of the Kaduna International Airport.

Troops stationed within and around the airport responded and repelled the attackers.

“However, the bandits unfortunately shot and killed a staff member stationed at the perimeter fence who raised alarm on sighting them.

Airport operations resumed with scheduled flights departing after the incident.

“Security forces are conducting operations in the airport general area. Further updates will be communicated to the public.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i commended the security forces for their prompt response to the attack, and for repelling the attackers. He expressed sadness at the report of the casualty, and sent condolences to the family of the victim, while offering prayers for the repose of his soul,” he said.