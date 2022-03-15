International Women's Day: BEWI Africa takes value placement summit to schoolgirls

Images from the event.

It was a day with a difference for over 1000 female students of Ifesowapo Aboru Senior Secondary School (IASSS), Aboru, Alimosho LG, Lagos, when BEWI Africa turned March 8, which is International Women’s Day, IWD, to a day summit for the girls.

At the event, BEWI Africa talked on value placement that has to do with self growth, self development, self-confidence, self-respect and how women should stand by one another.

BEWI Africa, a non-governmental social enterprise that is committed to gender empowerment, equality and developments that are consistent with its ethos, and conform with the tenets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also celebrated the beautiful day with refreshments.

The school’s principal, who made the opening speech around 9am, welcomed representatives of BEWI Africa to address the students.

The team talked about how the girls can be a better version of themselves, surmount any bias without being bashed by anyone. Emphasis was placed on how BEWI Africa has been supporting dreams and making them come true through her empowerment and entrepreneurship scheme.

Founder’s message

In her message, delivered by the team, BEWI’s Founder, Florence Bodex Hungbo, said she decided to take IWD to schoolgirls because of her story.

Hungbo said: “I have been in your shoes before and I remember an adage that says ‘catch them young’.

“So, my team and I decided to celebrate with the schoolgirls so they can have a better knowledge and constant awareness on the importance of celebrating women even in their young ages.

“I was once standing here like you, when a foundation came to speak with us; those words changed my life, and inspired me to start a change and not wait for miracles to happen.

“The strength for great exploit lies in our days of youthfulness lies, and strength is what I refer to as POTENTIALS.

“This can either be channelled positively or negatively, depending on how focused you are with your dream and aspirations.

“It is left for everyone to channel their potentials positively into attaining greater heights and achieving greater things,” Bodex added.

She appreciated the hospitality of the school’s staff and management, and admonish the students to be of good behaviour, attitude, be focused on their goals and never allow anyone to deter them, as that was the first big step to #BREAKTHEBIAS.

Speaking to journalists on the one-day summit with schoolgirls, the BEWI Founder said: “There’s so much to do for the girl-child and time starts now.

“If gender equality is still being discussed as if it’s a privilege the females are begging for, then the girl-child must be empowered all round.

“Females make up 48% of Nigeria’s population, yet our place at the table is minimal.

“So except the girl-child is empowered beyond the classroom to know what she’s capable of, we will never be able to band up and harness the power within us and the strength of our numbers.

“This is why BEWI will always take the message to schoolgirls and young women wherever they are,” Hungbo added.

Vanguard News